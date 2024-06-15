South African Parliament re-elects President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa won re-election Friday after the African National Congress recently forged a new political coalition with the Democrat Alliance Party. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

June 15 (UPI) -- A new political coalition enabled South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secure another term as the nation's president Friday.

A deal struck among members of Ramaphosa's African National Congress and members of Democratic Alliance Party resulted in the South African Parliament re-electing Ramaphosa Friday evening.

Ramaphosa's re-election chances dimmed in May when the ANC lost its majority status in Parliament after voters expressed frustration regarding a relative lack of improvement for the nation's Black population. ANC got 40% of the vote, while the DAP came second with 22%.

Corruption, unemployment and crime also made voters unhappy with the status quo in the South African Parliament.

May's vote was the first time in 30 years that the Nelson Mandela-founded ANC lost its majority status in the South African Parliament.

The ANC and the nation's second-largest political party, the DAP, created a new coalition that Ramaphosa on Friday said will "work together for the good of everyone in our country."

Ramaphosa next will create a new cabinet that will include members of the DAP as well as the ANC.

The ANC held majority status since 1994, when South Africa first held democratic elections and Mandela was elected president.