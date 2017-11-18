South Africa beats lackluster France 18-17 in scrappy test

South Africa's Dillyn Leyds scores a try as France's Geoffrey Doumayrou, left, holds on during a rugby union international match at State de France stadium in Saint Denis , outside Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — South Africa scraped past a lackluster France 18-17 in rugby on Saturday to make some amends for the horror performance against Ireland.

South Africa right winger Dillyn Leyds and France flyhalf Anthony Belleau scored their first international tries, both in a scrappy first half that ended 8-7 to the Springboks.

Center Jesse Kriel seemed to have finished off the lackluster French with a try awarded after a TMO review for a suspected knock on by lock Eben Etzebeth, who offloaded just about cleanly near the line.

But then replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Serin ducked under a couple of tackles for a converted try to set up a frantic final three minutes.

It proved too late, as the Springboks beat France for the fourth time this year.

South Africa was reeling from a record 38-3 loss away to Ireland, while the French were also in payback mood after being soundly beaten by New Zealand 38-18.

France coach Guy Noves surprisingly kept the same side, while counterpart Allister Coetzee unsurprisingly made 10 changes.

Belleau slotted over a penalty early in the second half to put the French briefly ahead, but only because opposite Handre Pollard left his kicking boots in the Stade de France dressing room.

He missed three penalties and a conversion, the third penalty miss a woeful slice wide from near the posts after 55 minutes.

Then he found his range, slotting one over shortly after and converting Kriel's try to pad the Springboks lead to 18-10 with about 15 minutes left.

Belleau's late penalty attempt from wide left missed and the home side's efforts petered out until Serin showed quick thinking to spot enough of a gap in the South African defense to squeeze his slim frame through.

France beat South Africa midweek for the right to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in what was a major coup for French Rugby President Bernard Laporte after months of campaigning looked set to end in defeat.

Noves should hope he's still in a good mood.

Because Laporte gave Noves a target of winning three of the four matches this autumn.

But the Tricolors, also beaten in midweek by the All Blacks in a match that didn't hold test status, have lost three with only Japan left next week.

That might yet prove to be Noves' last game in charge.

This was France's sixth straight loss to South Africa, following the three June tests where the French lost heavily away.

They started with intent but South Africa weathered a brief attack and scored on its first foray forward when Leyds capped off a sustained spell of pressure with a try in the right corner.

Pollard, starting for the first time since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, slotted a penalty and then lost his radar completely.

France got going and, after right winger Teddy Thomas sliced through a couple of poor tackles, Belleau dummied and scored between the posts. He also converted for 8-7.

He, at least, seems to be a good find in Noves' tortuous reign since taking charge after the Rugby World Cup.

But Thomas then missed a fairly routine penalty from about 35 meters after South Africa was offside. Pollard outdid him, fluffing his next two penalties to add to his missed conversion.

The subdued home crowd finally got behind the team after Belleau's penalty early in the second half put the French ahead. A rousing rendition of the national anthem, "La Marseillaise" followed, but it made little difference.

After Kriel neatly picked up Etzebeth's scrappy offload and spun over, Serin's effort came too late to save face for Noves.