South Africa beats Bangladesh by 200 runs for 3-0 sweep

EAST LONDON, South Africa (AP) — South Africa pulled off another thumping win over Bangladesh, this time by 200 runs, to complete a 3-0 one-day series sweep on Sunday to go with the 2-0 victory in the tests.

South Africa posted 369-6 batting first, its highest score against Bangladesh in ODIs, and rolled out the tourists for 169 with nearly 10 overs left unbowled.

Captain Faf du Plessis led the South African batting effort with 91, and was denied a century when he sustained a lower back injury while pushing for a second run. He was helped off the field but his absence didn't hamper South Africa.

Dane Paterson took 3-44 in Bangladesh's reply and only Shakib Al Hasan, with a fighting 63, passed 50 for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is still searching for its first win on tour in South Africa — it didn't win either of its warmup tour matches — and has just two Twenty20 internationals left to salvage something from the trip.

South Africa rested frontline batsmen Hashim Amla and JP Duminy for the dead rubber game on Sunday. In Amla's place, Temba Bavuma made 48 in his first ODI in a year, Quinton de Kock hit 73 and Aiden Markram, on his ODI debut and in for Duminy, made 66.