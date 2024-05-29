Sources: Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz out

Sources have confirmed to KIRO 7 News that Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz is out.

At 1 p.m., Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will be holding a media press conference to make a “major announcement” about public safety in Seattle.

He is expected to officially announce Diaz’s departure as chief.

Lawsuits from within the department have been piling up against Chief Diaz over the past seven months, including claims of retaliation and discrimination.

The latest suit, brought by Eric Greening, says that Diaz retaliated against him for bringing up issues of bias. Greening is also the third former Assistant Chief to accuse Diaz of racist and sexist behavior.

Amid growing calls for change, the Seattle City Council passed a measure to require SPD to report what the organization is doing to hire more women and address gender discrimination issues. The outcome of these lawsuits could influence policies at precincts across Seattle.

