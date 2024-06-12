Source: Friday shooting victim en route to shelter when she was shot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Taylor Malcolm wanted out of an apparent abusive relationship with Anthony Reed Jr. so badly that she called the YWCA seven times in four days requesting an assessment, placement and shelter to flee an active situation, according to a sworn statement in a court document.

Reed shot Malcolm about 3:15 a.m. Friday as she was driving out of the apartment complex, police said. She survived but remains hospitalized after having a bullet removed from her heart, according to police and a prosecutor's probable cause affidavit.

"She called for help and got help, and she was on her way to a shelter," said a source who asked to not be identified and who is familiar with Malcolm's shooting but not authorized to speak to the media.

No one at the YWCA would discuss Malcolm's situation or about where she might have been going when she was shot, citing the organization's client confidentiality policies.

Lafayette police are investigating the shooting of a 31-year-old woman in the area of Emerald Pine Apartments near McCarty Lane. The woman was shot about 3:15 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, and she is in critical condition, police said.

Malcolm called the YWCA help line twice within 30 minutes of being shot and critically wounded in her car as she drove out of the apartment complex on Emerald Pine Court.

She was trying to get away from Reed and leave the apartment complex, police said on Friday. But she did not call police for help, Lafayette police Sgt. Shawn Verma said Tuesday. He added police do not yet know specifically where Malcolm was going.

"We have limited ability to comment to protect the confidentiality of the survivor involved," YWCA Greater Lafayette President Lindsey Mickler said in a written statement.

"Domestic violence is very complex, and it takes an average of seven to 11 times to leave an abuser," Mickler wrote. "YWCA Greater Lafayette provides services that empower individuals and families to make new beginnings."

The Journal & Courier asked the YWCA what a person in a domestic violence situation should do.

Mickler wrote, "If you or anyone you know is in need of supportive services and/or emergency shelter, please call 765-423-1118 or toll free at 888-345-1118 to speak to an advocate."

Malcolm did that. Seven times.

The J&C asked Mickler about YWCA policies about calling police to escort an endangered person to safety and whether, in light of Malcolm's shooting, the YWCA is reviewing its policies for possible changes so its procedures better align with practical applications.

Mickler did not reply.

No one from the YWCA called police to ask for an escort for Malcolm, Verma said.

YWCA has at times called police for assistance to escort a person to safety, Verma said, but in his experience, that is rare.

In her initial statement, Mickler said, "Ensuring the safety and privacy of survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking is a priority of the YWCA Greater Lafayette."

The prosecutor's affidavit filed earlier this week indicates that Malcolm called the YWCA assistance line at 2:16 p.m. June 3 and again at 3:51 p.m. and 5:18 p.m. June 5. She called at 10:02 a.m. and 11:12 p.m. June 6.

On June 7, Malcolm called at 2:43 a.m. and 2:47 a.m. The affidavit indicates that the YWCA employees heard screaming and a shattering sound and then the line went silent.

About 3:15 a.m. Friday, Reed shot Malcolm as she was driving her car out of the apartment complex, according to Lafayette police and a probable cause affidavit.

Malcolm suffered gunshot wounds to her torso, and her car rolled through the Emerald Pines Court intersection with McCarty Lane. Her car rolled over the curb and stopped, police said.

She was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, but while being treated in Lafayette, she told an officer, "Lock him up. He's going to kill me."

Malcolm is recovering at the Indianapolis hospital, police said Monday.

Reed tried to escape the police perimeter by driving on a grassy section between the backs of the western apartments and a ditch.

Tire tracks in the grassy area behind Emerald Pines apartments show the path that police said Anthony Reed Jr., 27, took to avoid officers investigating the shooting of a 31-year-old woman. Police suspect Reed was the shooter and arrested him early Friday, June 7, 2024.

Police chased him, and when he stopped in the 1700 block of Creasy Lane, he was arrested.

"All this over a female," Reed said as officers arrested him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Reed remains incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 surety bond and a $20,000 cash bond. Prosecutors are expected to file formal charges Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated after the charges are filed.

