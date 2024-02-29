Sour Patch, gummy bear, Red Bull: Texas-based shaved ice shop coming to Johnson County

Bahama Buck’s — a Texas-based shaved ice brand — plans to open its first Kansas City area shop in Johnson County.

If the city approves its plans, Buck’s will build a location northwest of 135th Street and Nieman Road in Overland Park, according to Kayla Gilchrist with Colliers Real Estate.

Jim Haviland, the Realtor representing Buck’s, said it could open any time between October and next February. The building will have a drive-thru and patio with walk-up service.

Haviland said several more Buck’s hopes to open more locations in the area but said nothing else has been set.

On its website, the brand promises its ice is never crunchy and “so light and airy it rivals Mother Nature.” Its shaved ice flavors include gummy bear, shark attack with Sour Patch-flavored sauce, Nerds rainbow, and cracklin’ cotton candy (with popping candy pieces).

Buck’s also sells smoothies, flavored sodas, acai bowls, frozen coffees and Red Bull-infused ice drinks.

In 1990, Blake Buchanan opened the first Buck’s in Lubbock, Texas. Today, Buck’s has dozens of locations across the country, including one in Branson.

Just down the road from Buck’s is Tad’s Shaved Ice at 8940 W. 135th St.