Soundside Hollow is a 'Soundside Horror' for neighbors battling subdivision's pollution

When Connie Morgan moved into her Navarre area home on the Santa Rosa Sound 48 years ago, she shared her section of U.S. Highway 98 with a lone Tom Thumb store about a quarter mile down the road, and could anticipate the arrival each year of thousands of sting rays eager to mate in the shallow waters behind her home.

It was only about three years ago that the rays stopped coming. Morgan and her neighbors believe red clay, specifically red clay being dumped into the Sound by contractors working to develop a subdivision called Soundside Hollow, drove them away.

"With all the clay in the water they can't move the sand to bury themselves," Morgan said.

The developers of Soundside Hollow subdivision have been fined at least once before for failing to properly contain erosion and allowing red clay to enter nearby Santa Rosa Sound. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection found them again to be seriously out of compliance with environmental ordinances following a June 4 inspection of the property.

Construction of the 17-home subdivision began approximately four years ago, Morgan said, and since that time residents say it has proven to be an environmental nightmare. Residents residing on either side of the development have begun to refer to it as Soundside Horror.

The developers of the property are a group operating under the business name Soundside Partners LLC. Steve Riggs, Christopher Burch and Amanda Bradford are listed as managing partners.

Riggs told the News Journal Tuesday that Soundside Partners is working with the state and county to remediate issues at the site and prevent any future problems.

Still, some neighbors claim the development group has put down so much red clay on the subdivision site it now qualifies as one of the highest points in South Santa Rosa County. Nearby residents chuckle ironically when they say the property is now more a hill than a hollow.

"You have to go to Fort Walton Beach or Destin to find higher ground," Morgan said.

Poor planning and shoddy efforts to control erosion on the property, the neighbors say, has already had a costly impact on the waterway behind the subdivision, and Phil Anderchuk is convinced the worst is yet to come. He recently pointed out where a thick wooden piling on a sea wall holding back all of the clay had splintered under the weight of the dirt.

"That wall was not made to retain 35-foot of clay wall coming down on it," he said.

The developers initially went to the county seeking to build 25 homes on the approximately 3-acre parcel. In order to accommodate that many lots, contractors deposited red clay as close to the sound as was possible. They failed, however, to take some necessary steps to prevent erosion, so, in 2021, when a powerful storm came along, an entire sea wall was breached and silt fences collapsed. Red clay ran unabated into the Sound.

"They were trying to maximize the development and created this enormous hill that washed away. All that dirt that was going to hold four lots went out and down," Anderchuk said. "Now at least 500 yards of red clay is in the water."

County Code Enforcement fined the developer $300 for an illicit discharge violation and a violation of erosion control requirements. That was the maximum fine available to the county at that time.

In an email sent to Anderchuk after the initial blowout, then County Code Enforcement Director Chris Phillips revealed that he'd found additional violations at the site. Those included construction of a retaining wall that had not been designed or permitted through the county building inspections division and underground utilities that had been installed but never inspected for compliance to county code.

"All of these deficiencies will be sent to the Engineer of Record," Phillips' email, dated April 15, 2021, said. "There is a code allowance to provide an engineer’s affidavit signed by a registered Florida engineer stating these items have been installed according to code. Considering the current condition of all of those items, I can’t believe any engineer would sign an affidavit unless major repairs were conducted prior."

Phillips acknowledged to Anderchuk that he had also been made aware of issues with litter blowing off of the site and other possible code violations. He urged him and his neighbors to "document, document, document" further incidents.

"We have reacted swiftly once we knew what was going on. We will continue to follow up," the email from Phillips said. "We can’t station someone there daily. We’re here to work for you and all of the citizens in the county the best we can with the tools we have been given."

The fine was not apparently sufficiently stiff to force the developers to change their ways. When nearly 13 inches of rain fell on South Santa Rosa County earlier this month, Soundside Hollow's neighbors were again forced to watch as red clay from the construction site washed into the waters behind their homes.

"It's just astounding that three years later we've got the same problem," Anderchuk said.

Both the county and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection sent inspectors to Soundside Hollow following the weekend storms that created the unanticipated deluge in Santa Rosa County.

DEP conducted its inspection June 4, spokeswoman Kathryn Craver said, "during which non-compliance issues were observed, including lack of erosion control measures known as best management practices."

One of the violations included the on-site contractor's failure to obtain permits showing it was in compliance with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System requirements for preventing storm water from running off the construction site.

DEP also found that the perimeter silt fencing required to prevent erosion runoff was either not installed properly or not well maintained at several locations on site. Inspectors found silt fence had fallen down, gotten buried under sediment or been torn off support sticks.

State agents also discovered inlet protection devices had not been installed on the Soundside Hollow property and "the site had large areas of un-stabilized soil" where heavy erosion had occurred during the storm.

"There was significant sediment loss from the site into the Santa Rosa Sound," the inspection report said.

Additionally, it was noted the contractor had not filed a required Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan and due to that could not produce a notice of inspection or file weekly inspection reports.

DEP, Craver said in an email, has instructed Soundside Partners to immediately repair the failed erosion fencing and install additional best management practice devices to prevent further storm water discharges from the site.

The agency has also issued a warning letter that Craver said, "is usually the first step towards formal enforcement."

"This letter helps DEP collect the necessary and appropriate facts to complete its regulatory review and is used to determine appropriate actions and potential penalties," she said.

Riggs said no one could have foreseen the massive amount of rain that fell over the weekend of June 1.

"It was a massive rain. We had a blowout. It was reported to us and we've fixed it," Riggs said Tuesday. "We've done everything the state and the county have asked us to do. It had been stabilized for years and then what happened happened."

He said the development group is working with the state and county to make things right.

"We're responsible for fixing it. We've brought in more bales of hay, added more berms," he said. "We're not running from anything. We're accepting responsibility and making it so it never happens again. We're doing everything the county and state have ordered us to do with no arguments."

The contractor at the Soundside Hollow development site is not the same one that the county cited in 2021, according to Kim Gallagher, an inspector with Santa Rosa county's Environmental Code Enforcement. She said the county is working with the developer "to stabilize the site and prevent any additional erosion."

"The process is still underway and the case remains open," Gallagher said in a recent email.

