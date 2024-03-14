Sounds like Kleefisch is OK with ideology in schools provided it's conservative | Letters

The headline for Rebecca Kleefisch’s opinion piece on Feb. 25 was “It’s time to keep classrooms free from political ideology.”

Also, Kleefisch in the same piece said: “As President of the 1848 Project, which recruits, trains and offers policy support for conservatives running for local office, including school board, I am proud to count School Boards for Academic Excellence as an ally and partner in fighting for quality public K-12 education.”

It sure sounds like she believes political ideology is acceptable — even desirable — in our schools as long as it’s “conservative” ideology.

Dawn Anderson, Oconomowoc

More popular letters to the editor

Hurting ourselves. Immigration clampdown harms American economy that desperately needs workers

We all suffer from cheating. Don't turn a blind eye to Trump's lies.

Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.

Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.

Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.

Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.

We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.

We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.

Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

All letters are subject to editing.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kleefisch wants conservative views on Wisconsin K-12 school boards