‘It sounded like a war’: Cars riddled with bullet holes after 4 shot outside St. Pete bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grainy surveillance video from a home nearby captured the chaos as people attending a party fled the scene of a shooting in St. Petersburg.

In the end, four people were shot, including a 17-year-old girl.

“It sounded like a war out here last night,” onlooker Shauntayvius Wilson said.

Police said it started at Sonic Bar and Lounge in St. Petersburg around 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The party quickly turned into a nightmare for those attending.

“There were four innocent people last night. They were just out trying to enjoy himself, and there were some people that were out there were shooting,” St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said.



Police said a verbal argument led to a shootout between a group of men. Both bystanders and cars were caught in the crossfire.

The street had a line of cars riddled with bullet holes.

“It’s scary, somebody could have been sitting right there, right there. If that car wouldn’t have been there right now, that person would probably be gone,” Wilson said.

Officers out patrolling heard several gun shots in the area. When they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Three other victims showed up to a local hospital.

“We want to locate the suspects or subjects that were involved in this,” Chief Holloway said.

Wilson said he wants the violence in his neighborhood to stop and has a message for those involved in the shooting.

“If you know, you really love your life and you love your mother and your loved ones, you will go to school, stay out the way and do what’s right for you.”

Police are searching for a shooter or “shooters.”

Investigators tell 8 On Your Side they are hoping someone in the crowd will come forward with information that can lead them to an arrest.





