‘It sounded like a gunshot’: car struck by lightning in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Shattered windows and a dead car were not a part of Melinda and Jackson Long’s vacation plans, but storms rolled through Monday afternoon.

Melinda Long was driving back from OWA during a severe thunderstorm Monday afternoon.

“We heard the lightning and thunder and then a loud pop,” Long said.

Their Nissan Rogue had been hit by lightning.

Her passenger, Jackson Long, said it was terrifying.

“I just heard it, and I got scared,” Jackson said.

The back windshield was completely shattered.

“It was almost like a gunshot wound through the window, and then the car stalled, and we could smell like burnt rubber because apparently it hit the car and then hit the road and made a hole in the road and then went through our tires,” Melinda said.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said it was an eventful afternoon for his team. Darby said at least five houses were hit by lightning near Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley.

“We had a total of six incidents in a very short period of time including one to assist Gulf Shores,” Darby said. “Thankfully with all the lightning strikes on homes, there were no major damages.”

A vacation that Melinda and Jackson will remember for a long time.

“I’m a little nervous and scared because I’m not sure what lesson I’m supposed to learn from this, but I really have never seen this before,” Melinda Long said.

