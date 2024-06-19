Sound system for Jamestown Civic Center gets recommended approval

Jun. 18—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Civic Center and Promotion Committee in a 3-0 vote recommended approval to accept a quote from Tricorne Audio in Fargo for the purchase and installation of a new sound system in the Jamestown Civic Center.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich was not present at the meeting on Tuesday, June 18. Councilman Dan Buchanan passed away on June 10.

Tricorne Audio's quote is for $98,300. The Civic Center also received quotes from Mid States Audio & Video for about $346,000 and from Reach for $300,300.

The quote being accepted is contingent that it comes to $98,300 with add-ons and deductions. The original quote is $98,900 but includes optional deductions of about $9,500 and optional additions of $7,400.

City Administrator Sarah Hellekson said the funds would come from the city sales tax fund dedicated to the Civic Center.

Civic Center Director Pam Fosse told the committee that there were some concerns about the sound system during the North Dakota Division B Girls Basketball State Tournament in March. She said the city of Jamestown told the NDHSAA through a letter that it was willing to make upgrades to the sound system so the Civic Center could be named a host site for state basketball tournaments. The Civic Center was later named a host site for state basketball tournaments through 2031.

Fosse said the sound system needs to be ordered right away so it can be installed before the Civic Center hosts basketball tournaments in early February.

"Unless this is installed in December, January, there won't be time to have it installed," she said.

She said the Jamestown Parks and Recreation District recommended Tricorne Audio. Tricorne Audio has installed a sound system in the Two Rivers Activity Center.

The current sound system in the Civic Center is from 1976.

In related business, the Civic Center and Promotion Committee unanimously recommended approval of a list of items needed for hosting the upcoming state basketball tournament in March.

The committee also approved without recommendation making improvements to the electronic marquee outside the Civic Center.

The items ordered include wall-mounted bleachers for the east side for $78,600, 22 athletic lockers for about $21,000, hand railing extensions up to the upper level of the Civic Center for $20,000 and courtside athletic chairs for about $6,000.

The Civic Center received a quote from Roughrider Signs & Designs in Jamestown for more than $111,000 to make improvements to the marquee. The Civic Center will try to obtain quotes from other companies to make improvements to the marquee.

The Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee unanimously approved without recommendation a request from Romsdal Properties LLC for a property tax incentive under North Dakota Century Code Section 40-57.1 for a period of five years for the development of a commercial building.

The city attorney and Jeff Romsdal, owner and general manager of Central Sales, will work on an agreement for the property tax incentive.

Romsdal plans to construct a commercial implement dealership east of the new Anne Carlsen Center campus.

Councilman David Steele read recommendations from Heinrich on the property tax incentive. Steele said the mayor's recommendation is for a five-year pilot with zero payments in the first two years, a payment of more than $50,00 for year three and annual payments of over $100,000 for years four and five.

"Mr. Romsdal is making a much appreciated huge investment in Jamestown," Steele said.

Romsdal said he began working on the project seven years ago. Since then, he said the cost has doubled to construct a new commercial implement dealership for Central Sales. He said the cost has now increased to $13.5 million.

He also said the interest rates about three years ago were averaging less than 4% and now it has increased to an average of more than 7%.

He said he is asking to make zero property tax payments on the new dealership for five years.

Romsdal said the projected new property tax for the new dealership would be over $200,000 per year. At its current location, Central Sales' current property tax is about $8,800 per year.

Central Sales is located outside city limits south of Jamestown along U.S. Highway 281.

He said the new dealership would be a benefit for the city of Jamestown. At its current location, the city of Jamestown doesn't receive any sales tax for any of the sales.

He also said the new project is a large risk and investment into Jamestown. He said sales can be volatile, depending on commodity prices. He said sales this year at the current location are down over 30% compared to the same time last year.