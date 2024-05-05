Sound Off for May 6, 2024

They say that a liberal is really a conservative who hasn’t been mugged yet. My suggestion for Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick fits this description perfectly. She was once the darling of the Democrats, feted at dinners and parties. However, she said she wanted to do what she ran on to get elected in Hawaii. That wasn’t what the Democrat party wanted. The final mugging occurred during the Democrat presidential debates. Tulsi Gabbard would be the ultimate uniter as she now comes from both sides of the aisle.

Citizenship

Nobody can proclaim someone a citizen. You have to be naturalized which requires a test and rules. Visas are different, they can be sold, like Donald Trump did during his tenure.

Dumbing down

If we don’t encourage our kids to speak Spanish and French, they won’t be able to compete. Bilingual students will be able to understand us, but we won’t be able to understand what they are saying. Besides, foreign students learn English as a second language as part of their curriculum. Our kids need all the help they can get.

Closed again

So, the Popp’s Ferry bridge was closed today, again. From 10:30 a.m. to 3:43 p.m., thousands of cars and citizens would have been stuck and in danger had there been a disaster such as a hurricane. Fixing this problem should be priority one for the city and the state — a second bridge is more important than any other project here. C’mon, FoFo and the council, get this project on a fast track now.

Immigration

Minors who illegally entered this country (DACA) were first favored under the Obama administration. The acronym ended up being concealment for letting them and their parents become de facto citizens without ever being deported or going through a naturalization process. Recently, President Biden has extended rules for those in the program to receive Obamacare. More tax dollars and federal benefits going to non-citizens. Eventually, they’ll simply be declared citizens, as will all the estimated 17 million that have entered illegally under the Biden administration and are currently scattered throughout the country. It’s complete disregard for our border sanctity, national security and immigration statutes. Dereliction of duty and treason to his oath of office by Biden.

Pass Road

Ok Biloxi and Gulfport, enough is enough. When exactly will you do something about the Pass Road pot holes? I know that some city officials drive it every day. I am tired of trying to avoid the man holes and pot holes. Please let us know if you have any plans to repave Pass Road.

Protesters

During my college days, there were many protests by students with different causes. The most prevalent ones were against the Vietnam War. Baby-boomers protested the draft, daily obituaries of our men dying there and the inhumane treatment of the innocents and/or collateral damage victims. I’m glad to see young people displaying a conscience. Too many adults today do not have one.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com