Sound Off for May 13, 2024

So much is wrong

Protesting genocide is the least we can do. Bombing everyone is not a humane response to terrorism . What happened to “All lives matter”? I’m ready for women to take over because too many men have big egos and questionable morals. I’m praying our kids can do better.

Just look

Recent pictures of Donald Trump show someone who either has too much makeup or is dangerously near a high-blood-pressure stroke. Better have a standby candidate ready.

Our teachers

The headline reads “The teacher morale crash is here.” The article lists a bunch of reasons, many of them sound plausible to me. But, the author completely left out the new political and moral values many school systems espouse and force on teachers. Honestly, the vast number of teachers just want to teach Billy to read and Jane to do arithmetic, not explain how many genders they can choose to be. They want to have a rapport with parents, not hide little Johnny’s secret desires. Nope, give these great people freedom to teach, not proselytize some political wackos’ warped vision of how they want society to become.

Classified docs

Please research this news article from earlier in the week of May 5. The FBI brought classified document covers with them, spread some documents all over the floor at Mar a Lago and photographed them. This lead you and others to believe something that was not true. I wonder what else was erroneously photographed at DonaldTrump’s home.

Biden’s docs

Since you were a former classified material control officer, how would you handle Joe Biden’s unauthorized collection of decades of classified material? Your colors are showing.

California

California can’t account for $20 billion over the last 5 years for homeless people. The homeless population has tripled during the 5 years. Imagine the media if a red state lost that.

Taxes

In answer to the Sound Off “Tax Misinformation,” some undocumented residents do file federal income tax. They do not have a Social Security number, but the IRS issues them an EIN number so they can file their taxes. When I first read this I did not believe it, but my research found this to be true. In fact, the undocumented pay billions of dollars in taxes. To the unbelievers, please do the research.

