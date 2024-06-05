Sound Off for June 6, 2024

In Delaware, the evidence is overwhelming against Hunter Biden. He might even be found guilty. However, the sentence will be house arrest and a slap. “Don’t do it again” and “Don’t do that” are common Biden solutions.

Quite a record

When he was president, Donald Trump failed to get the middle class lower taxes, failed to improve health care insurance, failed to lower prescription drug costs, failed to decrease the deficit, failed to do anything about the opioid crisis, failed to revive the coal industry, failed to make COVID disappear (although he said he would), failed to have Mexico pay for a wall which he failed to build, failed to drain the swamp, and other failures too numerous to mention. He did validate the hate so many of his MAGA cultists sadly believe is the only thing they need.

Iron Mike

What’s the latest on Rep. Mike Ezell’s sucker punch of the journalist? If Mike were still in law enforcement the least that would’ve happened to him was anger management casses.

Giving him money

Donald Trump has raised more than $43 million since his conviction. I guess that will help the economy by paying all the lawyers.

What’s the difference?

So, knelling during the National Anthem is more unpatriotic than flying an upside down American flag? Explain this one to us.

Not fit

I agree with the “Not fit for office” writer about Donald Trump being evil or deranged. He is both. The Republican party needs to pick somebody competent and honorable. Trump is destroying the Republican party. I disagree about President Biden, he has done a great job getting our country back on track after the damage caused from the pandemic and Trump.

Apology needed

Regardless of the support Mary Mahoney’s is receiving in Facebook posts by their loyal friends, the fact remains that patrons were deceived for years believing they were being served Gulf seafood. Deceit is deceit no matter how you look at it. And to add to that slap in the face is the prices they have been charging for that foreign fish meal. I see where the Mahoneys are now expressing appreciation to their supporters but how about an apology to the general public? Do they not think the public is owed an apology?

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com.