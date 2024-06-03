Sound Off for June 4, 2024

Law and order party?

Donald Trump introduced two rappers at his rally. They were invited on stage and the crowd cheered. It took very little researching of their backgrounds to discover they were arrested for gang-related murders and were out on bail. What happened to cracking down on criminals? The GOP is a joke, a remnant of its former law and order party.

Justice system

As a Black person I can agree that the justice system is not always fair, and is sometimes just plan corrupt. But Donald Trump can not own that mantra. His crimes and behaviors were self-inflicted, he bragged about them and dared the courts to punish him. He got what he deserved. Lock him up.

Long road

The projectionist freaking out over Donald Trump’s first conviction need to realize he’s still got at least three more convictions and several years-worth of his own legal disasters to go before their criminal trials begin. And by the way, he’s a convicted criminal, not a witch.

No big deal

Don’t worry. Even if Donald Trump is sentenced to prison, he’s going to a facility way more luxurious than most of his followers’ homes. Children placed in a timeout suffer worse consequences. They’ll probably build a special facility with a McDonald’s, Diet Coke dispensers, and loud roars of adoration as he enters any room.

On the verdict

On May 30, Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts. Many people denounced the verdict and criticized the entire legal process in Manhattan. I wonder if he had been acquitted, if the same people would praise the Manhattan legal system. This is the first time a past president has ever been charged or found guilty of a criminal felony. It would not surprise me if his ratings in the polls increase. This is the same man who claimed the insurrection attempts of Jan. 6 were “peaceful and patriotic.” He may win on appeal, but May 30 was a historically sad day for our great republic. The future of our country is vulnerable and causes me great concern.

Mary Mahoney’s

The worst aspect of world famous restaurant Mary Mahoney’s lying about the origin of certain fish they served is not that the customers were duped. I’m sure most of them enjoyed a delicious meal anyway. This deception amounts to stabbing our local fishermen and women in the back who struggle more and more to make a decent living. Why was all the top brass not charged? Apparently cutesy jokes and stories get you immunity, even if you are the owner. Also, as the case with many criminals, who was dumb enough to think this practice would never come to light?

Rising costs

The Sun Herald story about home buying was simply eye watering. The change in mortgage rates and the cost of a monthly home payment has risen 62.4% from 2020. Give us more of that Bidenomics wizardry. Donald Trump could never have achieved that big an increase with his tax cuts and full employment policies. If we truly want to significantly reduce or eliminate private home ownership we have got to vote Democrat and Biden.

