Sound Off: June 25, 2024

About time

Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in Mississippi showing what Democrats are doing for MS infrastructure. Republicans show up for the infrastructure ribbon cuttings they voted against.

Generosity

I wish we were as generous at providing people with mental health education and support as we are at providing them with access to guns and ammunition.

Cover up

This week, a 28-year-old Utah transgender suspect admitted shooting and killing his parents and attempting to kill his brother and sister-in-law in his parents’ home. The man turned woman said he had no remorse and would do it again because he hated them. Because the perpetrator is transgender, it will be widely avoided by most media that would otherwise publicize and dissect it over gun violence, domestic, mental health and other issues they generally pounce on.

Not fit

If Joe Biden was the pilot of your plane would you board that flight? Of course not. If he were your insurance salesman, would you buy from him? Of course not. Don’t pretend he’s fit when he’s not.

Donald Trump has turned the traditional Republican party into the irresponsible MAGA show. Republican politicians, scared witless by low-information Trump voters, have chosen humiliation and power over principle. Will the Trump fever ever break?

Illegal immigration

With millions of illegals now in the country, where are the women’s groups coming out against this onslaught of violence against women. Women are the biggest group of victims from this invasion, but not a peep from any woman of power governors, congressional woman etc. This invasion needs to be stopped and woman need to stand up and help make it so. Our daughters, sisters, granddaughters, and nieces deserve our protection.

Ugh

Living in Biloxi has become increasingly intolerable. I’ll vote for anybody who will stand to diminish congestion, pollution and noise due to Scrapin’, Cruzin’, Spring Breakin’, Jeepin’ and Mardi Gras, too. Forget traffic control, just get rid of the traffic.

