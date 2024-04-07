“Sound the Alarm” program comes to Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Fire Department is participating in the American Red Cross’ “Sound the Alarm” program.



The program, run by Captain Chris Graham, aims to educate Raleigh County about fire prevention and safety.



The BFD wants to encourage everyone to have an escape plan in case of a fire in the home, and to also become more knowledgeable about fire safety. The program will also allow the BFD to install free fire alarms in Raleigh County.

According to the American Red Cross, having a working smoke alarm in your home reduces the risk of death in a house half by half.



The BFD has set aside Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26th as days to come out and install the free alarms.





