Soulard residents get new streetlights, feeling safer in midst of crime

ST. LOUIS – Residents in Soulard were left in the dark with broken streetlights and increased crime a year ago, but lately, there’s been a change.

Elizabeth Hawkins is a nearby resident and contacted FOX 2 a year ago with concerns about more crimes occurring with lights out throughout her block and in the park.

A year later, the neighborhood is seeing results.

“We had our lights replaced…they put some new bulbs on top (and) it makes the street a lot brighter, especially in the park. Our neighbors have commented that they feel a lot safer walking through,” she said. “It doesn’t solve all the crime in Soulard but it’s a start.”

Hawkins isn’t the only one with a sense of relief.

“When you walk around here, it’s very peaceful,” resident Sean Wesley said. “When it (was) dark, you’ll see certain people running around that shouldn’t be here, but since the lights have come in, you don’t see them over here (any more).”

Without streetlights, the neighborhood was seeing an increase in crimes like carjackings.

“We’re all neighborhood people… after the report, when we had a concerned resident that was concerned with safety around Pontiac Park, we began the process of planning and getting bids to replace the light fixtures,” Luke Reynolds, chairman of Soulard Special Business District, said.

Hawkins said she was relieved that shedding light on the problem assisted in getting things resolved for the neighborhood.

