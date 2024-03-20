A 'soul-crushing' job launches Brunswick County man into a bright future

Lucas Merriam is like the mayor of Brunswick Community College.

As he walks through the administration building, school faculty and staff members wave and greet him by name as he passes through the halls. When he enters the courtyard, one student calls out a greeting and another stops by to shake his hand and say hello.

Merriam enters the science building and is right at home.

“This is me last summer,” Merriam said, pointing to a photo of himself on a poster advertising a field research course.

He explained in the course, students recorded information about the fins of marine animals as part of a joint research project with students in the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s marine biology program.

Lucas Merriam looks forward to graduating from Brunswick Community College in May and continuing his education at North Carolina State University's engineering program in the fall.

Merriam, who will graduate on May 10, currently serves as a student ambassador for the Foundation of Brunswick Community College, works as a math and science tutor in The Learning Center at BCC, and is the president of the college’s science club.

While things are going well for him, not too long ago, that wasn’t the case. He was working in working retail, unable to support himself.

“It’s really hard to live off $9.50 an hour,” he said. “It’s not really living.”

His situation wasn’t the result of a lack of effort. After graduating high school, Merriam attended East Carolina University where he earned two bachelor’s degrees: one in parks and recreation management and one in the German language. His goal was to become a park ranger.

“I put it about 50 or 60 applications,” he said. “I got about 20-some odd interviews, and all of them didn’t go well for me.”

After three years with no success, Merriam returned home to Ocean Isle Beach to live with his parents and began working as a retail merchandiser.

“It was a good job, but it was the same two weeks over and over again,” he explained. “It was really soul-crushing for me.”

His parents recognized that toll it was taking on him and urged him to go back to school. After a difficult day at work, he followed through.

Once at BCC, he realized he had the potential to really make a difference and set his sights on becoming an environmental engineer—a goal that would require him to take difficult coursework and ultimately return to a university.

Dr. Kim Jones talks with Lucas Merriam about upcoming Science Club events insider her office at Brunswick Community College on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Jones, a science instructor, currently serves as the advisor to the science club and Merriam is the president.

Since enrolling at BCC, Merriam has risen to the challenge, maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average despite his difficult course load. He also credits the scholarships he received and the faculty and staff at BCC for helping him along the way.

Merriam was recently accepted to North Carolina State University’s College of Engineering where he plans to pursue a degree in environmental engineering. He hopes to someday obtain a position in that field.

“Where people have gone in and wrecked the environment, I want to fix that,” he said.

Renee Spencer is the community engagement editor at the StarNews. Reach her at RSpencer@starnewsonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick Community College helps man change his career