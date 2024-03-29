De Soto Children’s Parade brings family-friendly celebration to Palmetto. Take a look
The annual De Soto Children’s Parade is a kid-friendly springtime celebration with the Easter Bunny serving as the Grand Marshal.
Families watched fire trucks, conquistadors and local officials wave and toss small prizes as they made their way down Palmetto’s historic 10th Avenue West Friday morning.
Folding chairs lined parts of the sidewalk while some people backed their cars up to the roadway and enjoyed the parade from the comfort of their vehicles.
The parade finished at Sutton Park where “Party in the Park” The Early Learning Coalition and other sponsors set up tents, games and music.
Take a look at some of the happy faces.