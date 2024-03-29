De Soto Children’s Parade brings family-friendly celebration to Palmetto. Take a look

The annual De Soto Children’s Parade is a kid-friendly springtime celebration with the Easter Bunny serving as the Grand Marshal.

Families watched fire trucks, conquistadors and local officials wave and toss small prizes as they made their way down Palmetto’s historic 10th Avenue West Friday morning.

Folding chairs lined parts of the sidewalk while some people backed their cars up to the roadway and enjoyed the parade from the comfort of their vehicles.

The parade finished at Sutton Park where “Party in the Park” The Early Learning Coalition and other sponsors set up tents, games and music.

Take a look at some of the happy faces.

A banner heads off the start of the Hernando De Soto Historical Society’s Children’s Parade.

Dancers with Palmetto High’s Marching Band marched with their musical companions.

A family puts their hands on their hearts as the flag carried by Army First Sgt. Brian Webb leads the parade.

Kaylee Varnadore tries on a conquistador helmet at the Children’s Parade.

Beads and treats are a favorite at the Hernando De Soto Historical Society’s Children’s Parade in Palmetto on March 29, 2024.