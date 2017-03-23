Soros-funded charities targeted by Trump-inspired crackdown in East Europe

Maria Vasarhelyi, a Hungarian sociologist and opposition activist, holds a picture of billionaire philanthropist George Soros with her late father Miklos Vasarhelyi, who led the Soros Foundation in Hungary in the 1980s and 1990s, in Budapest, Hungary, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - When his government lost a lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights last week over its detention and expulsion of two migrants from Bangladesh, Hungary's rightwing prime minister blamed the usual suspect: a billionaire in New York.

"It is a collusion of human traffickers, Brussels bureaucrats and the organizations that work in Hungary financed by foreign money," Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

"Let's call a spade a spade: George Soros finances them."

Across former Communist states of east and central Europe, leaders with a hardline bent have turned their wrath in recent months against Soros, a Hungarian-American financier who funds liberal charities and non-governmental organizations worldwide through his Open Society Foundations (OSF).

The campaign against Soros in countries formerly dominated by Moscow appears to follow a template set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose own crackdown on foreign-funded charities drove Soros's foundation out of Russia two years ago.

And now, with President Donald Trump in the White House, anti-Soros campaigners in Eastern Europe say they have also drawn inspiration from the United States, particularly from rightwing U.S. media like the website Breitbart, which has long vilified Soros as a liberal hate figure.

Breitbart's former chairman Steve Bannon now serves as a senior White House adviser to Trump.

"Our inspiration comes from the United States, from the American conservative organizations, media and congressmen with the same views, especially the new administration of President Trump," said Cvetlin Cilimanov, the editor of the main state news agency in Macedonia, who co-founded a group called Operation Stop Soros in January.

"THEY CRUSH YOU"

Macedonia, a former Yugoslav republic north of Greece, has been embroiled in a political crisis that began two years ago with street demonstrations and forced nationalist prime minister Nikola Gruevski to resign last year after a decade in power. Gruevski, who still controls the biggest bloc in parliament and is expected to return to power, blames Soros for his downfall.

"Soros turns Macedonian NGOs into a modern army," he told local magazine Republika in January. "They crush you. They make you a criminal, a thief, traitor, idiot, a monster, whatever they want. Then you have to go to elections."

"He doesn't only do that in Macedonia but in a great number of countries."

In Romania, ruling Social Democrat party leader Liviu Dragnea told a TV interviewer in January that Soros and "the foundations and structures that he has funded since 1990 have financed evil in Romania".

Soros has also been attacked by members of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party and politicians elsewhere in the region.

His charity says it is undaunted and has no intention of quitting his native Eastern Europe.

"You cannot export democracy, you can only import it and build it locally," Chris Stone, who runs Soros's charitable enterprises from New York as president of the OSF, told Reuters, explaining the need to keep a presence on the ground.

"We see our work (in Eastern Europe) continuing for decades. That work will ebb and flow."

The OSF said Soros was not available to comment.

THE MAN WHO BROKE THE BANK

Soros, born in Hungary to a Jewish family that survived the Nazi occupation with fake documents, emigrated to Britain after World War Two and then to the United States.

As a financier, he is best known for "breaking the Bank of England" with a huge bet against the British pound that forced London to abandon a fixed trading range with other European currencies in 1992, earning Soros more than $1 billion.

The Open Society Foundations website says he has given away more than $12 billion as a philanthropist, with activities in more than 100 countries in a vast array of policy areas linked to democracy, free speech, human rights and the rule of law.

The OSF mostly gives its money in the form of a large number of small grants to other charities, organizations or individuals for specific projects.

That means hundreds of groups worldwide have accepted its money over the years, allowing conspiracy theorists and other foes to paint Soros as the center of a vast web. In countries like Hungary, so many human rights groups have sought OSF grants at some point that politicians can use the association with Soros to attack whole swathes of civil society.