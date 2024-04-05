Sorority and students sue University of Maryland over hazing investigation

A sorority and six students filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday alleging that the University of Maryland violated their First Amendment rights during an investigation into hazing.

The university in a March 1 directive ordered all fraternities and sororities to suspend social activities while the school probed activity that “threatened” the safety of the school community.

The lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland alleges that during its investigation the school required sorority members to submit to mandatory interrogations by attorneys retained by the university under the threat of discipline.

“During the interrogations, some students’ cell phones were improperly searched by investigators who threatened individual disciplinary charges against any interviewees who refused to turn over their cell phones,” the lawsuit says. “During the interrogations, students were not permitted to be accompanied, in-person, by their own attorneys.”

Four fraternities and three students also filed a lawsuit March 13 over First Amendment rights. Both the fraternity and sorority lawsuits were filed by Cincinnati-based firm Manley Burke. The cease-and-desist order was lifted March 15, allowing social activities to resume.

In response to the fraternity lawsuit, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, representing the school, said in a brief that the university was justified to temporarily suspend activity. Five fraternity chapters remain under investigation and are subject to limited restrictions on activities, the university said March 15.

Members of fraternities beat students with paddles, burned them with cigarettes, and forced some to eat live fish and drink urine, according to court documents filed by Brown.

After it suspended chapter activities, the university hired INCompliance, an outside consulting firm, to interview students about the hazing allegations, according to Brown’s filing. Investigators interviewed more than 150 chapter members about Greek life at College Park.

The suit by the Gamma Mu chapter of the Kappa Alpha Theta women’s fraternity names Director of Student Conduct James Bond, interim Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life James McShay, Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Perillo, President Darryll Pines and the university as defendants.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that the school’s orders were unconstitutional as well as nominal and compensatory damages