Sorensen on budget, Ukraine, immigration

Add another $1.2 trillion in spending to keep the rest of the government running through the end of the fiscal year.

That deal reached between Republicans and Democrats late this week is on top of the $460-billion spending package adopted a couple of weeks ago.

This latest one covers the defense department, homeland security, health and human services, labor and more. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson showed a willingness to work with house democrats on the plan, which is basically the same deal former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy agreed to that cost him his job.

As we recorded this program, the House passed it. It’s pending in the Senate.

Host Jim Niedelman talks about that and more with Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen.

“We need to push through this politics of division and actually get a budget that’s going to help the American people,” Sorensen said.

Hear what else Congressman Sorensen says when you click on the video.

