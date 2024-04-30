Sorensen back from bipartisan trip to border

Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-Illinois) is back from a bipartisan trip to the border.

The delegation of Democrats and Republican lawmakers went to Nogales, Arizona, last week for a fact-finding mission.

Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-Illinois,) left, is back from a bipartisan trip to the border. (contributed photo)

“This can’t be a partisan or political issue, right?” he said. “We have to make sure that we solve the issue regardless of the year it is, regardless of what the politics are. It is also important that we keep our politics out of this, and we focus on what is in front of us and what are the facts.”

Sorensen says he will push for legislation that adds more border patrol agents and technology to combat drug and human trafficking. He hosted a news conference Monday in his Rock Island office to discuss what he learned.





