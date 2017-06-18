Is it too soon to miss George W. Bush? Not in the age of Trump.

During an April appearance on ABC News, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said something that would have sounded impossible to anyone who had followed American politics in the first decade of the 21st century.

“I’m sorry, President Bush,” said Pelosi after mistakenly invoking his name instead of Donald Trump’s. “I never thought I would pray for the day that you were president again.”

The Democratic leader in Congress repeated the sentiment in early June on MSNBC, saying that she wished George W. Bush were president. Pelosi — one of Bush’s main antagonists — benefited from his plunge in approval in his second term, which led to a Democratic surge in the 2006 midterms, making her the first-ever female speaker of the House. But in the age of Trump and his 60 percent disapproval rating, Pelosi is not alone in missing the last Republican president.

Earlier this year, when Bush was promoting his book of paintings and stories of veterans, “Portraits of Courage,” he went on Ellen DeGeneres’ show and shared a hug with the host. He had a cordial visit with Jimmy Kimmel, whose criticism of the Republican health care plan went viral this spring. At comedian Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner special, Will Ferrell strutted out to do his Bush impersonation, opening by asking the audience, “How do you like me now?” Actor Aziz Ansari praised Bush’s response to 9/11 during a “Saturday Night Live” monologue. The Guardian’s editorial board called Bush’s book tour “a welcome return,” while People magazine offered a glowing investigation into his friendship with Michelle Obama. “I like George Bush now!” exclaimed liberal comedian Joy Behar on “The View” after the former president had criticized the current one for attacking the media.

But the list of Bush’s transgressions, in the minds of his detractors, is long. There was the foray into Iraq that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands and the destabilization of an entire region, and the use of torture along the way. There was the botched response to Hurricane Katrina, which led to two infamous quotes that will forever be associated with his presidency — one by Bush to FEMA Director Michael Brown (“Brownie, you’re doing a heckuva job”) 10 days before Brown resigned, and one by Kanye West during a telethon to raise money for the hurricane victims (“George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”) The economy cratered in his final year, a Great Recession that wiped out retirement savings, housing value and jobs for millions of Americans. Then there were the proposals that didn’t become law: support for a constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage, and a plan for the privatization of Social Security that, when combined with the crash of 2008, would have crippled the program.

View photos President George W. Bush and Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, second from right, get a briefing from Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Michael Brown, center, in September 2005 before touring the devastation left by Hurricane Katrina. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images) More

The final Gallup poll of his presidency had Bush at a 61 percent disapproval rate versus just 34 percent approval. He did not speak at the Republican national conventions in 2008 or in 2012 when John McCain and Mitt Romney, respectively, were nominated, a break from recent precedent. A 2015 survey by the Brookings Institution ranked Bush 35th out of the 43 men to hold the office, and criticisms of Bush throughout the 2016 primary didn’t hurt Trump with Republican voters.

But is the thawing of public opinion on Bush a result of the contrast with the current Oval Office occupant, or does absence simply make the heart grow fonder for former presidents? According to historians, it’s a little bit of both.

“Americans are really nice to future and past presidents, but they’re pretty darn mean to incumbent presidents,” said Barbara A. Perry, presidential studies director at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. “Part of it is the rosy glow of nostalgia: ‘Those were the good old days and we just didn’t know it.’”