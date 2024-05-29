Soon-to-be father shot and killed on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is going to grow up without a father after a shooting left the soon-to-be dad dead on Indy's northwest side.

A little before 3 a.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called to the corner of 30th Street and Lafayette Road where they found 38-year-old Quincey Ross shot in the parking lot of the Village Liquor.

He was transported to a local hospital but did not survive. Ross' family is reeling from his sudden death knowing he was preparing to be a father to a baby boy.

In a post on Facebook, Ross' pregnant wife Jazyme Ross said:

At this time I just want to focus on my son and making sure I keep him healthy and safe. Please understand once information is confirmed I will release whatever information I can. Please just keep his mother, siblings and all family in prayer. Thank you everyone for the shared post and prayers. I now have to protect my son from this horrible world.

"It's giving me chills 'cause we just talked on Saturday," Jazmyne Ross' cousin, Shannon Coe said. "I've never seen him mad at anybody. If he was, he'd just laugh it off. I don't know what happened. For somebody to do this it's mind-blowing to me."

Coe said you could always depend on a party when Ross was around. He would always keep people smiling with his humor.

Quincey and Jazmyne Ross at their baby shower in April.

"He's normally knocking on my door on Tuesday asking about Sunday dinner. That's why this Sunday we had dinner just for him," Coe said. "Jazmyne's mom called me at like 5:30 in the morning telling me that Quincey was gone. I was like, "What?" I just talked to him hours earlier. He literally told me, 'I'll see you tomorrow."

Coe said 'Baby Q' is going to have a lot of family on both sides to stick beside him and her cousin. Coe is asking for people to put the guns down and stop senseless killings.

"I want justice for Quincey; period. Cause they took something from us. If you know something or you did something, say something. Don't do it for us. If nothing else, do it for his unborn. He deserves that."

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting. About the same time at a bar across the street from where Quincey was shot, police found another person with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police have not said if the shootings are connected.

“We have nothing further at this time, and we really need the public’s help and assistance to help bring something to this family that’s lost a life,” IMPD officer Tommy Thompson told Fox59. “We want to remind the public that it takes a partnership ... That collaboration is how we solve so many crimes, and we need them more than ever.”

Anyone with information about Quincey Ross' killing is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or James.Hurt@indy.gov. Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Contact Jade Jackson at Jade.Jackson@IndyStar.com. Follow her on Twitter @IAMJADEJACKSON.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Soon-to-be father Quincey Ross dies in Indianapolis shooting