Sons 'sick' over theft of 104-year-old mother's cherished rings; 2 Canton nurses charged

Medina Township Police Chief John W. Minek on Thursday announces the arrest of two Canton residents for the theft of rings from elderly residents at a nursing home.

A pair of nurses from Canton are charged with stealing diamond and gold rings off the fingers of two residents at a Medina County assisted-living home.

The charges were revealed Thursday during a press conference at the Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina Township.

Police Chief John W. Minek said the suspected thefts were first reported in late January when the family of a resident noticed their mother's rings were missing.

While investigating the disappearance, Minek said, the family of a second resident noticed their mother's ring was missing, too.

The victims were ages 104 and 89 and have both since died.

With the help of surveillance camera and visitor and work records at the large retirement community, Jason French, president of the Western Reserve Masonic Community, said they were able to narrow in on two outside contract nurses who periodically worked at the facility.

Authorities have charged Kevin M. Essig, 36, of Canton, and Jasmin C. Weir, 29, of Canton, with felony counts related to the theft.

The pair have already made their initial appearances in Medina Municipal Court.

Essig faces separate charges in Summit County involving the unrelated theft of prescription drugs.

Theft targeted most vulnerable, prosecutor says

Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson on Thursday discusses the theft of rings off the fingers of elderly residents at a Medina Township nursing home.

Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the rings are valued at around $10,000 each but the severity of this particular crime is not about the money, but rather the theft from the most vulnerable in our society.

"Our purpose is to begin the healing for these families," Thompson said. "This is a case that shakes the conscious of the community."

Thompson said it is possible that additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

"There's no reason to believe this was the first time they have done this," he said.

Minek said they are still searching for the missing rings as Essig and Weir have not cooperated the investigation.

"Hopefully, now these families will have solace knowing these suspects cannot harm other elderly residents," he said.

Sons believe 104-year-old mother 'put up a fight' when rings were stolen

Bill, left, and Richard Selong talk about the theft of rings from their late mother's fingers while she was a resident at the Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina Township.

Bill Selong said his mother, Edith, cherished the anniversary set that was a gift from her late husband of some 77 years.

Bill said the rings never left her finger so they became suspicious when they noticed a Band-Aid on her ring finger one day in January.

Although she was pretty much bedridden and non-communicative, he said, she was still "feisty" right up until her death in March just shy of her 105th birthday.

The family believes Edith "put up a fight" when the ring was taken from her swollen finger.

And it makes them sick just to think about the theft.

"My mom was like a child," Edith's other son, Richard, said. "At 104, she probably had no recollection of what was going on."

