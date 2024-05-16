Sonoma State president placed on leave after striking controversial deal with protesters

(KRON) — The president of Sonoma State University has been placed on administrative leave after striking a controversial agreement with campus protesters. On Tuesday, Sonoma State President Mike Lee sent out a campus-wide message agreeing to meet certain demands set forth by students protesting the war in Gaza.

The set of terms Lee agreed to with protesters included declaring an academic boycott on Israeli universities, establishing a Palestinian curriculum and reviewing the school’s investments. The sweeping set of agreements was declared a win by student activist groups.

However, it also drew a backlash with State Sen. Scott Wiener accusing Lee of “blacklisting Israel.“

On Wednesday, Sonoma State University Chancellor Mildred Garcia issued a statement saying that Lee had sent out the message without the appropriate approvals and that Lee was now on leave.

“The Board’s leadership and I are actively reviewing the matter and will provide additional details in the near future,” Garcia said. “For now, because of his insubordination and consequences it has brought upon the system, President Lee has been placed on administrative leave.”

In Lee’s absence, Dr. Nathan Evans, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and Chief Academic Officer, will serve as acting president of Sonoma State University, Garcia added.

Lee issued a second statement, saying in part:

“In my attempt to find agreement with one group of students, I marginalized other members of our student population and community. I realize the harm that this has caused, and I take full ownership of it.”

