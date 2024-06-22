Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for sexual assault suspect

(KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who groped a woman on a running trail in Sebastopol on Thursday.

Deputies responded to the Joe Rodota Trail at about 8 p.m. after the victim reported an attempted sexual assault. She said she was running on the trail when the suspect approached her between Merced Avenue and Llano Road.

SCSO said he grabbed her backside and forced her to the ground, saying he was going to sexually assault her. The victim fought off the suspect and got away.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 18-20 years old with a thin build and long, black hair. He was wearing a purple hoodie, gray pants and black shoes.

The suspect was last seen going westbound on the trail towards Sebastopol.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCSO at (707) 565-8290.

