Sonoma Co. motorist arrested for alleged reckless driving after chase, crash

(BCN) — Sonoma County authorities arrested a motorist for alleged reckless driving after a lengthy pursuit over the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said that around 9 p.m. Saturday, one of its deputies attempted to stop a grey BMW in the area of Santa Rosa Avenue near Todd Road after the vehicle was seen allegedly moving recklessly.

However, the driver sped away and after a chase began, the deputy had to end his pursuit as he lost sight of the vehicle near Santa Rosa and Yolanda Avenues, the sheriff’s office said.

Minutes later, the sheriff’s office helicopter saw a vehicle darting through the area of state Highway 101 and the Highway 12 interchange. According to the air patrol, the brakes of the vehicle appeared extremely hot through the helicopter’s thermal imaging camera.

A deputy tried to stop the vehicle as it traveled on Wilson Street in Santa Rosa, the chase was again terminated for the safety of the public as the vehicle fled toward downtown.

A Santa Rosa police officer, who was unaware that the vehicle was involved in a pursuit, attempted to stop it as it turned onto First Street. But it turned onto South A Street and lost control.

The BMW crashed into a wall and tree in the 400 block of the street.

The driver was taken into custody and booked by both the Santa Rosa Police Department and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for numerous suspected violations including reckless driving and felony evading.

