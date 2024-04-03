Sonnet Hills Greenhouse continues family gardening tradition in Fresno

FRESNO − A new greenhouse continues a family tradition and will hopefully spur a love of gardening in the next generation.

Aaron and Mary Schlabach recently opened Sonnet Hills Greenhouse at 55211 Township Road 169, Fresno. Aaron also operates Sonnet Hills Woodworking at the same location, which produces children's furniture and custom orders.

Aaron said Mary grew up with a greenhouse in the family and they wanted to share those experiences with their three girls.

"We wanted to have it for our family, then for the community. It's just reaching out and having people coming in and being a light to the world," Aaron said. "People are excited. They've been coming in and liking what they see."

Along with the family there will be one part-time employee. While there are a few greenhouses in the area, such as the Garden Patch Greenhouse, Aaron sees them as addressing a need, especially within their Amish community.

Sonnet Hills Greenhouse at 55211 Township Road 169 features two greenhouses and a shed with plants, seeds, hanging baskets, fertilizers, sprays and more.

The business has more than 400 hanging baskets and a various combination of flowers. It sells fertilizers, seeds, sprays, pots and vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers among more. They also offer custom flower pot planting for people with their own planter.

Plants and items for mini-gardens will be added soon. This fall will feature mums and décor like pumpkins and gourds. There might be some produce raised in the greenhouses in the winter.

Sonnet Hills Greenhouse sign.

For more information on Sonnet Hills Greenhouse, call 740-202-0782. Hours in April and May will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, closed on Sundays.

On May 4, all children will receive free flowers and there will be homemade cake rolls and coffee.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Sonnet Hills Greenhouse opens in Fresno, continuing family tradition