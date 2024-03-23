Sonic Drive-In celebrates upcoming solar eclipse with new menu item

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sonic Drive-In recently unveiled a new menu item to give fans an “out-of-this-world experience” ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8, according to a news release.

The fast food chain announced the new Blackout Slush Float will be available at locations nationwide starting on March 25 for a limited time.

SONIC Celebrates Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse with New Limited-Edition Blackout Slush Float (Photo: Business Wire)



The all-black slush, meant to represent the temporary darkness from the solar eclipse, is cotton candy and dragonfruit flavored and topped with ice cream.

A pair of solar eclipse glasses comes with each purchase of the Blackout Slush Float, while supplies last, according to Sonic.

“There are over 400 Sonic locations in areas where the total solar eclipse will be visible, and we thought, what better way to create some fun for our fans as they experience this unique event than by introducing a new treat that’s as awe-inspiring as the eclipse itself?” Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at Sonic said.

The slush float will be available until May 5.

For a full list of locations, visit SONICDriveIn.com.

