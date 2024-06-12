Sonic boom from fighter jet over Northwest Ohio heard in Michigan

Did you hear a house-shaking boom shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday? If you did, you can now say that you've heard a sonic boom.

An F-16 fighter jet of the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing was conducting a functional flight check between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. and was expected to reach supersonic speeds, a news release from the 180th said. The test flight was to take place in the Toledo and Bowling Green area, but the sonic boom would be heard further away in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off Aug. 8, 2023, during Northern Lightning at Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wis. An F-16 from the 180th Fighter Wing broke the sound barrier Wednesday, June 12, 2024, during a functional check flight, causing a sonic boom heard in Southeastern Michigan.

The 180th Fighter Wing is based at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

"That was very likely our jet," Senior Airman Nicholas Battani, a public affairs specialist with the 180th, said in response to an emailed question about the source of the boom heard Wednesday afternoon.

"A functional check flight is conducted following heavy maintenance on the aircraft, putting the aircraft through strenuous testing and maneuvers to ensure all systems of the aircraft function properly and ensuring mission readiness, before putting the aircraft back into operational rotation," the release said. "These flights normally occur above an altitude of 30,000 feet, but area residents may still hear the sonic boom."

A sonic boom "is an impulsive noise similar to thunder," according to the U.S. Air Force. "It is caused by an object moving faster than sound — about 750 miles per hour at sea level. An aircraft traveling through the atmosphere continuously produces air-pressure waves similar to the water waves caused by a ship's bow. When the aircraft exceeds the speed of sound, these pressure waves combine and form shock waves which travel forward from the generation or 'release' point. …

"The sound heard on the ground as a 'sonic boom' is the sudden onset and release of pressure after the buildup by the shock wave or 'peak overpressure.' The change in pressure caused by sonic boom is only a few pounds per square foot — about the same pressure change we experience on an elevator as it descends two or three floors — in a much shorter time period. It is the magnitude of this peak overpressure that describes a sonic boom."

According to the Air Force, its procedures require that, whenever possible, supersonic flights be over open water, above 10,000 feet and no closer than 15 miles from shore. Supersonic flights over land must be conducted above 30,000 feet or, when below 30,000 feet, in specially designated areas approved by the Air Force headquarters in Washington, D.C., and the Federal Aviation Administration.

