‘The Song Doesn't Represent Me At All’

Former Navy intelligence specialist Janaye Ervin still refuses to stand for the “Star Spangled Banner.”

“To be honest, I never really thought about the flag my entire life,” she told International Business Times. “I had no reason to: It’s just a flag,” she said, “and the national anthem — I don’t think I’ll be saluting it or standing for it ever again.”

Ervin was the sailor who, on reserve duty in September, refused to stand for the national anthem during “morning colors” at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham in Hawaii. She shared her protest on Facebook – a post that has since been deleted – saying she couldn’t stand for the anthem, given the treatment of African-Americans around the country. The Navy responded by threatening her with jail time, she said in the post, and the removal of her security clearance.

For the first time since the protest, Ervin gave her account of the incident and the subsequent fallout. In exclusive interviews with IBT this week, she also explained what inspired the protest.

"Petty Officer Janaye Ervin has fulfilled her obligation of enlistment and was honorably discharged from the United States Navy," a Navy Reserve Forces spokesperson said in response to an IBT request for comment.

A Navy brat whose grandfather, father and brother also served, Ervin never expected to be at odds with the brass. But her September protest made headlines across the country, apparently even drawing attention from Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback whose anthem protest drew both followers and harsh critics.

Ervin accuses the Navy of threatening her career, removing her from her regular post as an intelligence specialist, revoking her security clearance and assigning her to wash and wax cars as a punishment.

She was fired from her job at Leidos, a government contractor, after someone from the Navy called her employer to say her clearance was suspended, she said. Ervin told IBT the company’s human resources department told her they didn’t have work for her without a security clearance.

Photo: Courtesy Janaye Ervin

The incident began Sept. 19 on Ford Island, located in the heart of Pearl Harbor, when Ervin was preparing for work on the base. She was checking the latest news and saw a report on the death of Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old black man who was shot and killed by a local police officer on a road in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“That was the last story I saw before the song started playing, and I was really sad and I just didn’t want to stand at that moment,” Ervin said. She thought, “I can’t stand for this song knowing that the song isn’t for me, being black. The song doesn’t represent me at all.”

Still, there was a moment of hesitation.

“I decided not to sit, I was going to stand. But I changed my mind mid-standing and sat back down.”

While the anthem was playing and Ervin remained seated, a civilian — a man she’d never met — walked up and asked why she wasn’t standing while in uniform. Ervin said she didn’t have to.

“We’ll see about that,” she says he replied.

A few hours later, while working her regular post at SCIF (the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, where classified information is kept), Ervin said she was approached by a superior who asked about the protest. Ervin confirmed that she hadn’t stood.