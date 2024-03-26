Sonar and underwater drones being used to search for construction workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — After a container ship hit a support column of the Francis Key Scott Bridge early Tuesday morning, sending it toppling into the Patapsco River in Baltimore’s outer harbor, authorities searched for six missing construction workers.

There were eight construction workers fixing potholes on the bridge when it collapsed. One worker declined to go to a hospital. Another was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center by ambulance, but has since been discharged, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Members of the crew aboard the cargo ship Dali sounded the alarm that their ship had lost power before the 1:27 a.m. crash. Dali’s owners said in a statement that the vessel’s crew and two pilots were accounted for and no injuries had been reported.

Hours later, Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said authorities had detected the presence of vehicles in the water by using sonar. Rescuers are using sonar and underwater drones to search the water, which is about 50 feet deep. Divers also are scouring the water, which was 49 degrees at 4 a.m., according to the National Data Buoy Center.

There are multiple ways to become seriously injured in a bridge collapse, said Dr. David Efron, chief of trauma at Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center. “The height alone is a potentially lethal problem,” Efron said, but people could also be trapped beneath metal or concrete and crushed.

Hyperthermia and drowning present major risks for people who fall into the water at that temperature. “I can’t give you an exact time because you hear about outliers, but with them being submerged for more than an hour, [it’s] almost invariably not going to be survivable,” he said.

Asked whether there is any chance the missing workers were still alive Tuesday afternoon, Efron said, “I never would want to say absolutely zero.”

Dr. Rishi Kundi, a critical care surgeon at Shock Trauma who was on call when a patient from the bridge arrived at the hospital around 2:30 a.m., said remaining in cold water for hours is a problem “that compounds upon itself.” Even a person who survived in water at Tuesday night’s temperatures for three hours would lose consciousness after the first hour, he said.

Jesus Campos, a Brawner Builders construction worker, said Tuesday that his missing co-workers were all Hispanic men, responsible for replacing concrete on the bridge.

“It takes courage to work there and you have to be trained,” he said in Spanish. “My heart hurts because of what’s happening,” Campos added. “We are human beings and they are my co-workers. The situation is tough, and I hope God helps them get out alive.”

Campos, who visited the media checkpoint on the south side of the bridge Tuesday, said he had been working the night shift on the bridge a month ago, but had since been moved onto a day shift.

“I could have been there,” he said. Campos said police came to the homes of his missing crew members Tuesday.

His co-workers hailed from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Campos, who is Salvadoran, had been working for Brawner Builders for eight months, but said his co-workers had been with the company for longer.

“I feel devastated with what happened. They are all my friends, they are co-workers. I feel very sad,” Campos said.

Brawner Builders declined to comment, according to a woman who answered the phone at the Hunt Valley-based company

Family members of the missing construction workers reached out to local organizations that aid immigrants for help.

Lucia Islas, president of Comité Latino de Baltimore, said two workers’ relatives contacted her to find out where they could get information about their missing family and to request help with language interpretation. The Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs was helping translate for family members Tuesday, she said.

“They wanted to know first who they can contact to know about their families, if they already found the body,” Islas said. “These two people, they were crying.”

The women who called Islas were related to two different men from the South Baltimore neighborhood of Brooklyn and had originally immigrated from El Salvador, she said.

Islas was among a group of East Baltimore advocates for immigrants who quickly mobilized to help immigrant families displaced by a fatal Baltimore Highlands fire in February that killed three members of the same family, two of them children. That crisis highlighted the need for greater language access in emergency services in Baltimore, she and other community leaders said.

(José Luis Sánchez Pando of Tribune Content Agency assisted with translation. Baltimore Sun reporter Jean Marbella contributed to this article.)

