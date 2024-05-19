'My son wasn't protected.' Family of Wyoming assault victim gets in-school counseling bill

A Wyoming High School freshman was assaulted in a locker room last year. This March, his family was issued a bill for over $500 for counseling services he received at school after the incident.

Last week, the family was informed that services would be cut off due to lack of payment.

The teen's father said that the past year has been hard for his family. He's been to hearing after hearing for the three boys accused of attacking his son.

He's seen the video showing the teens dragging his son back into the locker room repeatedly during a junior varsity baseball practice.

Two of the teens accepted plea deals offered by prosecutors. One teen was initially charged with rape but pleaded to felonious assault. That teen received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation.

The family has also listened to apologies in court, which they feel are "empty." But all the while, their 16-year-old kept going to school even though he knew he could pass one of his accused assailants in the hall any time, they said.

"He's been doing the best he can," his father said.

The bill

According to the bill the family shared with The Enquirer, the 16-year-old has received counseling from Best Point Education & Behavioral Health 16 times in the past year.

The family's insurance paid anywhere between $17.50 and $76.64 per session for a total of over $780. In addition to the insurance payments, the family was billed $30 or $35 for each session. The bill issued in March totaled $510.

The teen's father said what happened to his son was a total failure of the school district. He said he approached the district about the bill and was told nothing could be done.

Wyoming City Schools Superintendent Suzy Henke said in a statement that students do not pay for counseling services provided by school counselors, but that the district partners with Best Point Behavioral Health to provide additional mental health services during the school day.

"Families can cover the cost of therapy visits through private insurance, Medicaid or private-pay options," the statement said.

Best Point Behavioral Health, formerly Cincinnati Children’s Home, also issued a statement saying it has a contract to provide services in Wyoming schools through the end of this school year.

"The services are covered under Medicaid or families’ health insurance, so all deductibles, copays, or coinsurance apply," the statement said. "Funding is available to offset expenses for families who have financial hardship."

In a text message sent Friday, the teen's mother was told he would be discharged from the program due to lack of payment. She was also told the school would be using a different contractor next year, Mindpeace Cincinnati, and she would have to complete another referral to have those services available to him next year.

Where things stand

It has been over a year since the three teens, who were freshmen, dragged the victim into the locker room four times as he tried to escape, according to prosecutors.

Two have pleaded guilty to lesser charges. One has not been sentenced yet. The other, who faced the most serious charges in the case, was given a sentence of probation until he turns 21. That teen also received a suspended sentence in the Department of Youth Services. If he breaks the terms of probation or commits another crime, he could be sent to a juvenile detention facility.

The third teen is scheduled to go to trial on June 3.

Wyoming City School launched an investigation after the attack. The Enquirer has requested the results of that investigation, but the district had not provided those documents at the time of this report.

The victim's father said the coach who was supposed to be overseeing his son and his teammates at the time of the attack resigned shortly afterward.

What's next?

The family said they are still considering all legal options.

"We want to make sure it doesn't happen again to another kid," the father said.

He said he wonders if it would have been handled the same way and the perpetrators would have faced the same consequences if it had been a cheerleader who was violated instead of his son.

He said he's put all his children through Wyoming schools, but his opinion of the school has changed. He said the reason his son continues to attend is because he wants to keep seeing his friends.

He's said he's seen signs popping up around the neighborhood that say "Protect Wyoming."

"What are they protecting?" he said. "My son wasn't protected."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Family of Wyoming HS assault victim faces $510 counseling bill