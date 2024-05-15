Son wanted in connection with father’s death in Columbus arrested in Chicago, police say

The son of a man found dead in Columbus and decomposing in his apartment has been arrested in Chicago, police reported.

Samuel Haynes, son of Billy Haynes, has been arrested in Chicago after a warrant for murder was issued for Samuel Haynes, according to police.

Police said they responded on November 19, 2023, to the 1000 block of Lawyers Lane for a welfare check for Billy Haynes.

Responding officers discovered a male decomposed in the bedroom who was identified as Billy Haynes, according to a press release.

An autopsy revealed he died from stab/puncture wounds, according to police.

Police said Samuel Haynes is awaiting extradition to Columbus.