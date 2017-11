Son strikes as Tottenham beats Palace 1-0 in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, at Wembley Stadium, in London, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min's second-half goal secured Tottenham a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The South Korea forward pounced on a weak clearance to curl in a shot from just inside the area in the 64th minute, as a depleted Spurs side eked out a victory over the league's last-place team.

Playing four days after beating Real Madrid in the Champions League, Tottenham was without forward Dele Alli, center back Toby Alderweireld and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris because of injury.

Spurs have struggled to break down visiting teams that defend in numbers at Wembley Stadium this season, drawing to both Burnley and Swansea in a season when they have also beaten Madrid, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at their temporary home.

They labored at times against Palace and had back-up goalkeeper Paolo Gazzaniga to thanks for saves from Scott Dann and Andros Townsend. Palace winger Wilfried Zaha did get past Gazzaniga, but failed to finish into an empty net from an acute angle.

Tottenham started the day in third place, eight points off leader Manchester City, which was playing Arsenal later Sunday.