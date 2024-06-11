Son of retired Air Force major general suing H-E-B over pharmacy faux pas

A San Antonio man filed a wrongful death lawsuit against popular Texas grocer H-E-B. The lawsuit claims the man’s father died of a heart attack due to “medical negligence” from the company.

The complaint was filed on May 30 in the state District Court in San Antonio.

Here is what the tort details.

Why is H-E-B being sued?

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Craig Allen is suing H-E-B both individually and on behalf of his late father's estate, Jerrold P. Allen, a retired Air Force major general. The lawsuit seeks damages ranging from $250,000 to $1 million.

According to the lawsuit, 79-year-old Jerrold P. Allen visited the H-E-B pharmacy at 14325 Potranco Road on December 7 to pick up a prescription for the blood thinner Brilinta, which his doctor had ordered. However, the complaint states that he was "erroneously informed that H-E-B could not dispense the medication" and was advised to go home and wait for the prescription to arrive by mail.

Four days later, on December 11, Allen suffered a heart attack due to not taking the life-saving medication prescribed by his doctor that was to be dispensed by HEB Pharmacy. He passed away on December 13.

What did H-E-B say about the lawsuit?

H-E-B issued a statement last Friday, according to the Express-News.

“H-E-B Pharmacy followed applicable standard of care,” said the statement. “Because this matter is in pending litigation, we cannot comment further.”

Randall Sorrels, a Houston lawyer who filed the lawsuit for the Allen family, said the blood thinner would have prevented clotting that caused Allen’s death.

“Mr. Allen’s death was 100% preventable,” Sorrels said in an interview with the Express-News. “While this lawsuit may not bring him back, his family hopes no one else ever has to experience the sudden, unexpected loss of a loved one like they have had to endure. Better policies, more training and just doing their job right would have not cost Mr. Allen his life.”

What is Allen seeking in the lawsuit against H-E-B?

The lawsuit aims to recover damages for both past and future pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of companionship. Additionally, it seeks compensation for Allen's medical expenses, physical pain and suffering, and funeral costs.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: San Antonio man sues H-E-B over alleged pharmacy mishandling