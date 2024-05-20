Son offers details of dad’s drowning in North Myrtle Beach. His mother watched it happen

The family of a Virginia man said it was the “horrible swimming conditions” in the ocean that caused his drowning on May 16 in North Myrtle Beach.

Timothy “Tim” Eanes, 55, of Axton, died at a local hospital after being pulled from the ocean near 10th Avenue South just before noon, according to a North Myrtle Beach Police report.

According to the report, a beach patrol officer received a phone call at 11:39 a.m. regarding a distressed swimmer and lifeguards were dispatched to the scene. When the officer arrived, he saw a man floating face down in the surf.

It is unclear from the report if a 911 call was made at the time.

The officer swam about 40 yards to the man who still had a white hat on, a pair of sunglasses on his face and a white patch attached to his neck, the report said.

The officer began to pull the man back to shore and as other lifeguards arrived, they assisted in getting him to the beach, the report said. The man was eventually transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Joshua Eanes, Tim Eanes’ son, wrote on a GoFundMe account that his father enjoyed spending time with his family, which according to his obituary included his wife, two children and grandchildren; his pets; and riding motorcycles.

It is unclear if Eanes was in the area for the Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, which was happening at the time of the incident. A Facebook post showed a photo of him and his wife with a motorcycle.

Tim Eanes formerly owned his own business, Eanes Heating & Air Conditioning, and later worked as a truck driver, his son wrote.

Tim Eanes’ funeral was on Monday, May 20, 2024.

According to Joshua Eanes in the post, there were heavy undercurrents in the ocean on May 16 and there were no posted flags warning beachgoers of the water dangers that day.

“My mother had to watch my father’s body float in the ocean for what she said was 15 minutes, pleading with others to help him until finally, after this Tim had passed, a lifeguard appears to assist my father,” Joshua Eanes wrote.

A green flag was posted on all lifeguard stands on May 16, North Myrtle Beach Police spokesperson Officer Pat Wilkinson said Monday. North Myrtle Beach does not have a shortage of lifeguards, Wilkinson said.

A green flag indicates a low-risk swimming day. Red flags denote the two highest hazards, with yellow as a medium hazard, and blue to warn against dangerous marine life, such as jellyfish.