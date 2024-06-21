Son of man killed in Alabama speaks out after Morrilton manhunt arrest

MORRILTON, Ark. – The search is over in Arkansas for a man who was wanted in connection to multiple homicides in separate states, but the heartbreak for the victims’ families will last forever.

Police said Drake is accused in three killings in Oklahoma, two of which police said took place Tuesday. Officials said Drake is also wanted in connection with the May killing of Russell Andrews out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

His son, Russell Andrews Jr., shared his feelings following Drake’s Thursday morning arrest in Morrilton.

“I probably shouldn’t say this but I’m going to,” he said. “I wish they would have just shot him.”

Authorities said Andrews Sr. was killed at an Alcoholics Anonymous club. Andrews Jr. said his father became a volunteer after a long road of addiction, adding that his dad had been sober for 35 years.

“The place that gave him hope and that saved his life is ultimately the place where he lost his life,” Andrews Jr. said.

The AA club is where Andrews Sr. came in contact with Stacy Drake who police said stole his car after allegedly killing him.

“When I first found out yesterday that he has murdered people out of Oklahoma, I broke down because I knew exactly what they were going through,” Andrews Jr. said. “I almost feel like I share a connection with those people in a sense.”

According to authorities, Drake is the suspect in four killings they said took place from May 14 to June 18. Court records state that Drake also had an extensive criminal history.

“This guy should have never been out on the streets,” Andrews Jr. said. “As a Christian, I have to find a way to forgive this man one day.”

Andrews Jr. gives thanks to all of the law enforcement who helped with the investigation of Stacy Drake, especially the Conway County Sheriff’s Office and the Morrilton Police Department.

“To know that he’s not going to hurt anybody and tear any more families apart is pure elation,” he said.

Law enforcement officials said Drake is expected in the Conway County Courthouse Friday at 9 a.m. A judge will likely decide on extradition to Alabama or Oklahoma.

