'My son laid in that water for 10 days': Boy found dead in pond after fleeing Indy police

For 10 days, Whitney Taylor didn’t know where her son was.

It turned out the 15-year-old boy was dead — and the last known people to see him alive were Indianapolis police officers the night of March 24.

Kaeden Swanigan's body was found this week in a pond on the northwest side of the city.

Taylor and her family don’t think it should have taken so long for them to find their boy. They believe the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department could have done more to look for him sooner after he was reported missing.

“They should do better,” Taylor said. “For any mother, for any kid, the police here need to be better. They should have known how serious this was, but they completely turned me away.”

IMPD did not provide answers to questions about this case from IndyStar before publication of this article.

What happened to Kaeden Swanigan?

Police encountered Swanigan and two other juveniles while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on March 24.

Officers got a description of the car then located it a few minutes later. The vehicle was being driven a short distance away from the 3900 block of Shadow Pointe Lane, where it was stolen from, according to police.

The driver, Swanigan and one other passenger were inside the vehicle as police followed it to the Village Trace neighborhood.

Swanigan and the two other juveniles jumped out of the car and ran from police. Officers detained the alleged driver of the vehicle after a short foot pursuit.

They also chased the second occupant.

“Based on body-worn camera and officer statements, officers did not chase the third passenger (Swanigan),” a news release from the department reads.

Kaeden Swanigan, right, poses for a photo with his mother Whitney Taylor, center, and two siblings.

A drone was used to search for Swanigan and the second occupant, and officers set up a perimeter of the neighborhood. Then they located and detained the second occupant of the vehicle.

“After detaining the two suspects, officers searched the area for the third passenger, who was not located,” the news release from the department said.

Taylor waited up for her son that night, but he never came home. The following day, she filled a missing person report with IMPD.

“They asked if he had ever done anything like this before,” Taylor said. “He had left without permission to go hang out with his friends, but he'd always come back home. He wasn't a runaway and they put it down as a runaway.”

When he was first reported missing, the department had no indication that Swanigan was in danger, according to the department’s news release.

The day after she filed the missing person report, someone with the department followed up with Taylor, the mother said, but when she tried texting or calling the contact number given to her there was no response.

Taylor wanted to correct the report and let police know her son would not have run away. She tried calling the department's missing person line and precincts, but it didn’t feel as though the situation was being properly investigated.

Her desperation grew and she started calling hospitals, the coroner’s office and the juvenile detention center looking for her son.

Other family members helped organize search parties to look for her son near where Swanigan’s interaction with police occurred.

“I was preparing myself to find his body, but I didn't know when that would happen because no one would help,” Taylor said. “I just felt somber.”

One week after reporting her son missing, Taylor’s desperation grew. She and Swanigan’s grandmother went to the City-County Building downtown hoping to get help from the police department.

"Someone felt sorry for us because I was crying and upset,” Taylor said. “They pulled us into an office and started to help.”

The police department’s news release states two days later, on April 3, investigators with the missing person’s unit received additional information from Swanigan’s parent.

“IMPD Missing Persons detectives followed up to look for the missing juvenile at locations provided by the parent,” the news release led.

The information led officers to a retention pond, close to where Swanigan and the other juveniles fled from police. Conservation officers found Swanigan dead in the water, and he was later identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

For Taylor, her son was her best friend. He was focused on graduating from high school and for the most part had stayed out of trouble, his mother said.

The boy’s cause and manner of death remain pending, according to the coroner’s office. Investigators from the police department’s Critical Incident Response Team have taken the lead on this death investigation.

"It shouldn't have took that long,” said Andrew Swanigan, the boy’s father. “My son laid in that water for 10 days.”

Andrew Swanigan remembers his son as charismatic and joyful. The boy liked to listen to music, play video games and collect shoes. He was a sophomore at Pike High School.

The father wants other people to remember that what happened to his son wasn’t right.

“I've been 15 before and I've done some dumb stuff,” Andrew Swanigan said. “It doesn't make it right for what happened. For him to be out there like that for so long.”

