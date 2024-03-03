Son of Israeli Diplomat Accused of ‘Intentionally’ Running Over Florida Officer Was Attacked By An Inmate In Miami Jail, Report Says

Avraham Gil, the son of an Israeli diplomat accused of “intentionally” running over a cop, was reportedly the victim of a physical assault inside a Miami jail holding cell on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was riding a motorcycle without a valid driver’s license on Collins Avenue on Jan. 27 when Sunny Isles Beach Lt. Ruben Zamora ordered him to stop “weaving in-between vehicles.”

Gil allegedly ignored Zamora’s commands and struck him. The law enforcement official suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Avraham Gil allegedly struck a Miami-area police officer on a motorcycle. (Photos: Google Maps, YouTube screenshot/Local 10)

“It should be noted that Avraham spontaneously uttered that he was sorry and that he was just driving in between vehicles to cut in front of the line because he hates waiting behind traffic,” a police report said, according to local outlets.

The teen is facing resisting an officer with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer charges.

After Gil was arrested and went through the intake process, he was released.

His lawyer believed he would dodge the consequences because his father works at the Israeli consulate in Miami. State officials confirmed that neither Gil nor his father have diplomatic immunity.

“We can confirm that, as the dependent of an Israeli consular officer, the concerned individual is not entitled to civil or criminal immunity,” the US Department of State said in a statement.

Prosecutors cited Gil’s past traffic violations, including speeding, when calling for him to stay on house arrest, WPLG reported. In one incident, according to dash camera footage obtained by the outlet, he allegedly captured fleeing police in mid-January.

Earlier this week, he had to go to Miami-Dade jail to take a new mugshot. While inside the facility, Gil and another inmate, identified as 32-year-old Blake Elvis Ermus, got into a debate about sausages.

The two were talking about “the ingredients of the sausages” when “at some point, the defendant approached the victim and punched him multiple times,” the outlet reported.

The encounter was caught on surveillance video. Ermus was reportedly charged with battery on a detainee in addition to his pending charges.

