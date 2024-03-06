Son finds 94-year-old dad buried under soybeans in fatal grain bin accident, cops say

A 94-year-old man died after a grain bin accident in Sidney, Iowa.

Robert Wayne Smith was helping unload soybeans in a bin while running a grain vacuum on March 4, according to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

“Smith’s son was out moving the semi that they were loading. When the son came back to the bin, Robert was found under the beans,” the March 5 release said.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

“Obviously a true farmer… Heart and soul, they never quit,” one person commented on Facebook.

“Farmers never stop farming. The work ethic and the dedication to the job is like no one else,” another person posted.

The state medical examiner’s office has not yet determined a cause of death.

