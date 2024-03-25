Son fatally shoots father, then himself in Deltona

A Deltona man, who sheriff's investigators said suffered from mental issues, fatally shot his father and then himself at their Sumatra Avenue home on Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims were identified as Daniel Demarco, 55, and his son, Travis Demarco, 34, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

The bodies were found at the Sumatra Avenue home at 11:30 a.m. Sunday by another resident, who went to the home to check after Daniel Demarco did not respond to phone calls, the sheriff's office said.

Murder-suicide by stabbing Deputies: Murder-suicide stabbings leaves husband and wife dead in Deltona home

Through interviews, detectives learned that Travis had been dealing with mental health issues, including a serious condition that was officially diagnosed earlier this year, the sheriff's office said.

Daniel Demarco had expressed concerns about his son’s mental state and behavior and was helping him receive treatment and medication, according to the social media news release.

The investigation into the fatal shootings is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man fatally shoots father, then kills himself