Son has emotional reunion with late father’s dog. He’s showered with ‘kisses and love’

A son was determined to reconnect with his late father’s dog — then came a joyful reunion, a photo shows.

Michael Cook Jr. flew thousands of miles from Washington to Mississippi before basking in the emotional moment.

“Alex smothered him in kisses and love,” the Humane Society of South Mississippi told McClatchy News in a June 20 email. “Alex couldn’t get enough of him. It was almost like he could not believe his eyes. He was so happy. Nothing but licks and tail wags.”

Alex the dog arrived at the shelter June 8, after the death of his owner. During his stay, the “sweet and calm” dog was known for his love of soft beds and hugs.

As Alex waited “patiently” in the shelter, someone had big plans for him.

“His owner’s son, despite living out of state, was determined to bring Alex home,” the animal organization wrote on Facebook. “After traveling 2,650 miles from Seattle and navigating the challenges of losing a loved one, he finally made it to our shelter.”

That’s when Cook bent down to reach Alex, who showered him with affection. The “heartwarming” reunion made its mark on Facebook users, including several who said they couldn’t get enough of the happy ending.

The good news also resonated with workers at the shelter in Gulfport, a city along the Mississippi coast.

“It brought tears to their eyes,” the shelter wrote. “We see thousands of pets that end up at the shelter each year after being abandoned, surrendered, or disregarded as strays, so being able to see someone finally honoring the commitment to their family pet made for an uplifting day.”

