Son charged in suspicious death investigation

Mar. 29—GREENUP — A 20-year-old has been charged in connection to his mother's death after her remains were discovered within a burned car in rural Greenup County last spring.

On Wednesday, a Greenup County grand jury issued an indictment against Joshua Meenach, formally charging him with murder, first-degree-arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Per initial reports, Kentucky State Police launched its investigation after a burning car was located on Saw Pit Road in Load on March 31, 2023.

Inside of the burned vehicle were skeletal remains later identified as 47-year-old Stacy L. Meenach, who lived nearby.

Social media profiles associated with Stacy and Joshua suggest their relationship as mother and son.

Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright said the case is still under investigation and did not disclose her cause of death, but specified Stacy died less than 24 hours before her discovery.

Joshua Meenach was booked into Greenup County Detention Center on Thursday, nearly one year to the date after Stacy's body was recovered.

He is scheduled for arraignment before Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud on April 4.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com