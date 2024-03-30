Son charged with father’s murder after shooting at Benson home in Johnston County

A Benson man has been charged with one count of murder after his 50-year-old father was found dead inside his home on Friday night.

At about 6:45 p.m., deputies said they responded to a shooting at 2493 N.C. Highway 242 near Railroad Road in Johnston County, about 30 miles south of downtown Raleigh.

Upon arrival, they found a man identified as Kenneth Wayne Dawson suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Johnston County’s Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said his son, 20-year-old Kenneth Jake Dawson, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

“The motive is still under investigation,” Capt. Don Pate told The News & Observer in a phone call.

There is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.