Son called 911 on mom’s boyfriend from locked bedroom after waking up to her screams

A Cobb County judge sentenced a man to prison for stalking his girlfriend.

According to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Lydon Strong, 43, was found guilty of aggravated stalking and disorderly conduct.

On Sept. 21, 2020, the victim and her 13-year-old son applied for a protection order against Strong.

The D.A.’s office says in the months leading up to the protection order being filed, Strong would have fits of rage and anger where he would yell and throw things.

Evidence presented to the jury showed that Strong threw a propane tank, damaged property, destroyed food and physically assaulted the victim.

His then-girlfriend said she was afraid to call 911 because it would make the situation worse.

Strong violated the protection order on Oct. 12, 2020 when he broke into her bedroom while she and her son were asleep.

According to testimony, the victim’s son woke up to his mother’s screams and stepped out of his room to see Strong coming towards him and telling him not to call 911.

The boy locked himself in his bedroom and called 911.

When officers arrived, Strong was still inside the house.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

