Son of Buc-ee's co-owner indicted in connection with multiple invasive visual recordings

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Mitchell Wasek's defense attorney.

A Travis County jury earlier this month indicted Mitchell Wasek, son of a co-owner of the Buc-ee's convenience store chain, on 21 counts of invasive visual recording.

The indictments are related to incidents spanning the last two years and involving 13 separate victims.

Mitchell Wasek's father, Donald E. Wasek, has been at the helm of Buc-ee's alongside founder Beaver Aplin since 1985.

Officials alleged that Mitchell Wasek, 28, had used a motion-activated camera to film people "using the toilet, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex." According to Mitchell Wasek's arrest affidavit, the camera's memory card showed videos taken in a variety of properties owned by the Wasek family, including a house on Lake Travis and an Austin apartment.

Mitchell Wasek was arrested last October on 28 counts of invasive visual recording and released on $10,000 bail per charge — a total of $280,000.

Mitchell Wasek's defense attorney David Gonzalez told the American-Statesman that the case involves "the legal right to install cameras in one's own home." Gonzalez said that one of the "many thorny legal issues" at the center of the case is the question: "May a homeowner install a camera in his home without telling housekeepers or guests, or does the guest have a greater legal right than the homeowner?"

“The Travis County District Attorney’s Office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a written statement. "In this case, a group of independent Travis County community members heard the evidence and law and decided that Mr. Wasek's conduct was unlawful.”

Under Texas law, invasive visual recording is a state jail felony, which comes with a maximum of two years' jail time and a maximum fine of $10,000.

